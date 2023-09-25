Left Menu

BJP does not respect its allies, says Cong leader after AIADMK breaks alliance with party

After the AIADMK broke its alliance with BJP and NDA, Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn't respect its allies. 

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 21:03 IST
Congress leader Rashid Alvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the AIADMK broke its alliance with BJP and NDA, Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not respect its allies. "This is a good step. If they have understood the ideology of NDA and BJP and taken this decision after careful consideration and not for any bargaining with BJP, then it is a good step...BJP doesn't respect its allies. You saw Shiv Sena leave, you saw Akali Dal leave, and several parties left them in UP," Rashid Alvi said.

Earlier today, The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) passed a unanimous resolution breaking all ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "The state leadership of the BJP has been continuously making unnecessary remarks about our former leaders, our general secretary EPS (K Palaniswami) and our cadres for the past year. In today's meeting, this resolution was passed unanimously that AIADMK will break all ties with BJP and NDA alliance," AIADMK leader KP Munuswamy said.

Munuswamy alleged that the state BJP has been intentionally attacking former Chief Minister Jayalalitha and Annadurai. "The state leadership of BJP in the NDA alliance has been purposely attacking the AIADMK Party, former CM and leaders Annadurai and Jayalalitha. BJP State leadership also criticised the AIADMK conference which was held at Madurai on August 20. This hurts cadres of AIADMK," Munuswamy said.

AIADMK Party Secretaries, District Secretaries, Parliament Members and Assembly Members held a meeting at the party headquarters in Chennai on Monday. The relationship between the AIADMK and the BJP has hit a low in the last few months.

On September 18, AIADMK announced that the BJP is no longer their ally alleging that BJP State President Annamalai was crossing the "alliance dharma" lines. AIADMK leaders also heavily criticised Annamalai for his remarks on Annadurai and Periyar. Both the AIADMK and the BJP frequently engaged in a war of words with one another on social media. Leaders from both parties refused to comment on the alliance in public.

On September 22, AIADMK top leaders C V Shanmugam, Thambidurai, SP Velumani, Thangamani, KP Munusamy, and Natham Viswanathan met BJP leaders in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

