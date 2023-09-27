Manipur issue: Kharge hits out at PM Modi, demands to sack "BJP's incompetent CM"

Congress national president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur violence and urged him to sack Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'incompetent Chief Minister'. Kharge said that the beautiful state of Manipur has been turned into a 'battlefield'.

"For 147 days, the people of Manipur have been suffering, but PM Modi does not have time to visit the state. The horrific images of students being targeted in this violence have once again shocked the entire nation. It is now apparent that violence against women and children was weaponized in this strife," Kharge said in a post on X. He further said, "The beautiful state of Manipur has been turned into a battlefield, all because of the BJP! High time, PM Modi sacks BJP's incompetent Manipur Chief Minister. This would be the first step to control any further turmoil."

This comes after a video showing the dead bodies of two youths in Manipur went viral. Earlier today, Congress General Secretary in Charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur violence, saying why he cannot find a day to visit Manipur is simply beyond any understanding.

"The Prime Minister is roaming around different states, leaving behind his trademark trail of lies, abuses, and insults. Why he cannot find a day to visit Manipur is simply beyond any understanding," he said in a post on X. The Manipur government on Tuesday reimposed the ban on internet services for the next five days.

"The State Government decides to suspend/curb the mobile internet data services and internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur for 5 (five) days with immediate effect till 7:45 PM on 01-10-2023, read an official notification issued by the Manipur Home Department. Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy land in hilly areas.

The majority Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal Valley and nearby areas, sought ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas. (ANI)

