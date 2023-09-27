5 labourers injured in fire at chemical factory in Punjab's Mohali

Five labourers were injured in a fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Kurali area of Punjab's Mohali on Wednesday, officials said.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and said an additional deputy commissioner-rank officer will be entrusted with the task of the inquiry. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called the fire incident tragic and wrote on 'X' that many workers were evacuated.

As the fire broke out at the factory, plumes of smoke covered the sky. It took several hours for the firefighters to douse the blaze. Some small explosions could also be heard from the factory premises as inflammable liquids caught fire.

Several fire tenders were called in from Mohali, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Kharar and Chamkaur Sahib to douse the flames, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, they said.

Punjab cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann along with senior officials from Mohali visited the site.

DC Jain, while appreciating the efforts of the firefighters, said due to chemical composition it was taking more time to control the fire but now the situation is under control. Two of the five injured labourers, who got burn injuries, have been given advanced treatment by keeping them under observation, she added. "We will get a detailed report on irregularities later on and the guilty will be booked for endangering the lives of the poor labourers," she said in a statement.

The DC also enquired about the health of the injured labourers.

