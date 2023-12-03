Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar attributes Madhya Pradesh's landslide victory to PM Modi's popularity

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday attributed the BJP's landslide victory in the Madhya Pradesh elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "popularity" and welfare schemes in both the central and state governments. The party is set to retain its government in the state.

Tomar made the remark while speaking to ANI in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Sunday, as the BJP is leading in Madhya Pradesh as per the latest trends of the Election Commission. The BJP leader said that the party fought the state assembly elections with "full strength" and "received the blessings from the people."

"BJP contested the elections with full strength and as a result, we've received this blessing from the people. I congratulate and thank all the workers." Referring to himself as an ordinary worker of the party, he said, "It is the victory of party workers, PM Modi's popularity, welfare schemes of state and central governments...I am an ordinary worker of BJP...," he added.

He said that the party was already confident "enough" to retain the government with an absolute majority in the state. "The public gave their blessings as per the expectations of the party and was therefore able to register a landslide victory." The BJP was leading in 163 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, Congress on 64 seats and Bahujan Samaj Party in 2, as per the Election Commission trends.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan credited the double engine BJP government for the party's success in the state. "Modi ji MP ke mann mein hain aur Modi ji ke mann mein MP hai. He held public rallies here and appealed to the people and that touched people's hearts. These trends are a result of that. Double-engine government properly implemented the schemes of the Central Government and the schemes that were formed here also touched people's hearts." The BJP though had fielded three central ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste to tackle the perceived anti-incumbency against Chouhan.

CM Chouhan relied heavily on schemes for women like the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' under which Rs 1250 are being transferred monthly to eligible women from poor families in the state. Congress has described it an election sop, implemented months before the assembly polls, the BJP leaders have said that it is in line with the party's work for empowering women. The election to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly was a fight between the BJP and the Congress, whose then 15-month government, formed in the year 2018 was toppled from power in 2020 with help from Jyotiraditya Scindia who defected to the BJP from the Congress. (ANI)

