"Administration is working towards arresting accused": BJP state chief CP Joshi on Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder

Bharatiya Janata Party Rajasthan Chief CP Joshi has said that the administration is working towards arresting the accused involved in the murder of National President of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi. "After this incident, I spoke to the Governor, Chief Secretary, DGP and was in constant touch with the entire incident. The Home Minister was continuously taking feedback about this incident. After that, the entire administration is engaged in further proceedings. The administration is working against such criminals who are involved in spreading gang war in the state," CP Joshi told ANI.

Sukhdev Singh's last rites will be performed on Thursday at his native village, Gogamedi. Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday. The murder sparked outrage among the Rajput community, which announced a state-wide bandh on Wednesday. The bandh was however called off later.

Rajasthan Police on Wednesday identified two shooters who they said were involved in the killing. The two assailants were identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, the state police informed, adding that the latter is a resident of Mahendragarh in Haryana. The third assailant, Naveen Shekhawat, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during the exchange of fire with the police. One of Gogamedi's security guards was injured in the crossfire, police informed.

On Wednesday, two police personnel, including the station house officer (SHO), were suspended following the brazen murder in Jaipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)