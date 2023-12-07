Left Menu

Fadnavis introduces Maharashtra Casino Bill in Assembly amid protests by opposition

07-12-2023
Opposition MLAs protest at Maharashtra Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the first day of Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Maharashtra Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis introduced the Maharashtra Casino (Control and Taxation) Bill. State Finance Minister Ajit Pawar introduced the Chit Fund Maharashtra Amendment Bill in the House.

Speaking about distressed farmers in the Assembly, Fadnavis said, "Forty talukas of the state have been declared drought-prone as per the criteria of the central government. Full assistance will be given to these talukas. Last year, aid of Rs 10,000 crore was given. 25 per cent advance amount has been deposited in the accounts of more than 20 lakh farmers. The criteria have been changed to three hectares instead of two hectares. The Mahayuti government will stand by the farmers." Earlier, opposition parties MLAs staged a protest against the state government over farmers' issues at the premises of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur.

The Assembly session which started on a stormy note on Friday, is expected to see fierce debates between the ruling Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in the Opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

