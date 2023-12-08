Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu visits cyclone-affected areas in Amravati

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu visited the cyclone-affected areas of Amravati on Friday and inspected the situation. In an attack on the state government for not giving adequate assistance to farmers, Naidu said, "90 per cent of crops have submerged in flood water. The state government has failed to protect the crops and they did not even provide proper assistance to farmers."

Continuing his attack against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the former Chief Minister said, "Proper drainage systems were not laid. Even after the landfall of cyclone Michuangmichoung, water logging can be seen in paddy fields. The government has done nothing to tackle this problem." The TDP president further warned that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government will face the same consequences as the KCR government in neighbouring Telangana where KCR lost the recent poll battle to Congress.

"We have seen the Telangana poll result and in the upcoming days, Andhra Pradesh will also face the consequences," Naidu said. On Saturday, Naidu will inspect the crop fields devastated by cyclone Michaung in Parchur and Prattipadu constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Michaung made landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Bapatla on Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by intense rain and wind speeds up to 100 kmph, causing widespread devastation and affecting more than two crore people. The storm has claimed over a dozen lives so far. Thousands of ground-floor homes and vehicles remained submerged. In Andhra, the cyclone wreaked havoc on thousands of acres of standing crops, primarily paddy. Around 10,000 people were evacuated. (ANI)

