Left Menu

US, S.Korea and Japan security advisors in Seoul for trilateral meeting

The trilateral cooperation has become more important as the rule-based order faces a threat around the world, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said at a dinner meeting with the security advisors on Friday, Yoon's office said in a statement. North Korean state media said Pyongyang was determined to launch more spy satellites soon, calling space development its right to defend itself.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 09-12-2023 06:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 06:03 IST
US, S.Korea and Japan security advisors in Seoul for trilateral meeting
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The national security advisers of the United States, South Korea and Japan are holding a trilateral meeting in Seoul on Saturday, according to South Korea's presidential office, as Pyongyang warned of more spy satellites. The trilateral cooperation has become more important as the rule-based order faces a threat around the world, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said at a dinner meeting with the security advisors on Friday, Yoon's office said in a statement.

North Korean state media said Pyongyang was determined to launch more spy satellites soon, calling space development its right to defend itself. Washington has to focus more on deterrence while working with its allies, U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.

"I am worried that North Korea, in the current environment, has decided that they are no longer interested in diplomacy with the United States," Campbell said. Seoul's national security adviser, Cho Tae-yong held bilateral talks with U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Japan's Takeo Akiba on Friday, where they agreed to boost cooperation to curb North Korea's nuclear threat and missile provocations, Yoon's office said.

The meetings come as a follow-up to the Camp David Summit earlier this year hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden for Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korea's Yoon. The security advisors of the three countries previously met in Tokyo in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023