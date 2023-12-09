Sena (UBT) will win at least three assembly seats in Pune: Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said at least three MLAs of his party will be elected from Pune in the next year's assembly elections in Maharashtra.
''Also, it is our guarantee that Pune's next MP will not be of the BJP,'' he added.
The Sena leader claimed that it was expected that the BJP would lose in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as he did not see ''Modi wave'' anywhere during the recently held assembly elections.
''Hold just one election with ballot paper (instead of through EVMs) and then the country will accept the result, whatever it may be,'' he said.
