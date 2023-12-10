Left Menu

PM talking up transformative GDP but what matters is annual growth rates over longer period: Cong

Annual average GDP growth rate so far under Mr Narendra Modi as prime minister 5.4 per cent, Ramesh said.Which is truly transformative, he asked.The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over increasing unemployment and price rise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2023 11:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 10:51 IST
PM talking up transformative GDP but what matters is annual growth rates over longer period: Cong
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are ''repeatedly talking up'' transformative GDP growth based on the recent July-September numbers but what matters more is annual growth rates over a longer period. Annual average GDP growth rate during the UPA government was 8.1 per cent against 5.4 per cent under the current dispensation, it further said.

The Congress' attack comes after Modi said last week that the GDP growth figure for the second quarter of this fiscal displayed the resilience and strength of the Indian economy amid testing times globally.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, ''The PM and the FM are repeatedly talking up the 'transformative GDP growth in India' based on the recent numbers for July-September 2023.'' ''But if you leave aside quarterly growth numbers, which could be high or low for a number of reasons. What matters a lot more -- to understand how well the economy is doing -- is annual growth rates over a longer period of time,'' he said.

''Annual average GDP growth rate when Dr Manmohan Singh was prime minister: 8.1 per cent. Annual average GDP growth rate so far under Mr Narendra Modi as prime minister: 5.4 per cent,'' Ramesh said.

Which is truly transformative, he asked.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over ''increasing'' unemployment and price rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023