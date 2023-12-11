Left Menu

Romania ready to submit third EU recovery funds payment request by Dec. 15-PM

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 11-12-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 14:12 IST
Marcel Ciolacu Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Romania

Romania's coalition government will be ready to ask the European Commission for a third tranche of recovery funds by Dec. 15, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday.

Romania has so far received roughly 9 billion euros ($9.68 billion) out of a total package of 28.5 billion euros worth of grants and loans until 2026 under the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The payments are conditioned by a series of reforms, including changes to the state pension system, and Romania's progress has slowed this year. Ciolacu also reiterated the government will target a budget deficit below 5% of gross domestic product in 2024. ($1 = 0.9293 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

