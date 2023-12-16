Left Menu

Women's reservation bill to come into force after 2024 census: Sitharaman

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 16-12-2023 11:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 11:13 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
The Centre will initiate steps to enforce the women’s reservation bill after the 2024 census, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Speaking after releasing a commemorative postal stamp in the name of Rani Abbakka at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday, Sitharaman said the women’s bill became a reality as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always believed in the role of women in nation-building.

Lauding the courage and heroics of Rani Abbakka, the 16th-century queen of Ullal who fought against the Portuguese, Sitharaman said the Union government has taken steps to document the contributions of many unknown fighters who fought against imperial forces.

As part of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government has compiled a digital district repository with 14,500 stories, highlighting places linked with the freedom struggle, she said.

The Union Ministry of Culture has also tied up with Amar Chitra Katha to bring out three books on the role of women in the freedom struggle, women in the constituent assembly, and tribal leaders of the freedom struggle.

The finance minister expressed the hope that a Sanik School would be opened in the name of Rani Abbakka in coastal Karnataka. She congratulated artist Vasudev Kamath for the portrait of Rani Abbakka, used for the commemorative postal stamp.

Sri Kshetra Dharmastala Dharmadhikari (hereditary administrator) Veerendra Heggade and chief postmaster general (Karnataka Circle) S Rajendra Kumar were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

