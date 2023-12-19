Taiwan President Tsai expresses condolences to China on Gansu earthquake
Taiwan's presidential office said on Tuesday that President Tsai Ing-wen expressed condolences to China on the Gansu earthquake and said Taiwan was willing to provide assistance to China.
