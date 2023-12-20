Left Menu

Colombia govt seeks comment on coca, poppy production proposal

Efforts to investigate the potential uses for coca, poppies and cannabis "would promote the transition from illegal economies to licit ones, the disruption of drug production and the destruction of criminal organizations," the document said. Potential cocaine production in Colombia, whose six-decade internal conflict has been fueled by drug trafficking, rose 24% last year from 2021 to 1,738 metric tonnes, United Nations figures showed.

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 20-12-2023 03:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 03:35 IST
Colombia govt seeks comment on coca, poppy production proposal
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia's leftist government is studying the possibility of authorizing coca and poppy production for medical, scientific and industrial uses, a draft decree published on Tuesday showed, part of President Gustavo Petro's bid to change drug policy. Limited marijuana production for personal use is already allowed in Colombia, as is production and export of medicinal cannabis products, but an effort to legalize recreational use failed for a fifth time in Congress last week.

Indigenous communities which traditionally use coca are allowed to grow it but not sell it. Petro has said he wants to refocus anti-drug efforts in the Andean country, famous as a source of cocaine, toward harm reduction, rural development, seizures of shipments and destruction of drug trafficking groups, rather than eradication of illegal crops.

The draft document, published for public comment, contemplates authorizing the possession of coca and poppy seeds and the granting of growing licenses. Efforts to investigate the potential uses for coca, poppies and cannabis "would promote the transition from illegal economies to licit ones, the disruption of drug production and the destruction of criminal organizations," the document said.

Potential cocaine production in Colombia, whose six-decade internal conflict has been fueled by drug trafficking, rose 24% last year from 2021 to 1,738 metric tonnes, United Nations figures showed. Investigative and scientific studies should make an effort to include farmer organization and ethnic communities in conflict areas, the document added.

Opposition lawmakers immediately rejected the proposal, saying it was illegal. "This draft, if it became a decree, would directly violate the constitution," said Senator David Luna of the center-right Radical Change party. "It would legalize all criminal structures now dedicated to drug trafficking."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023