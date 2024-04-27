My priority will be to raise issues of people in assembly: Odisha Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das

Chairman Campaign Committee Odisha Congress and MLA candidate from Narla assembly constituency under Kalahandi Lok Sabha, Bhakta Charan Das said that his priority will be to raise the issues of people in the state assembly. "I chose the assembly seat because Kalahandi and my state, Odisha need my representation. I aim to be the voice of truth in the Assembly, advocating on behalf of my people democratically, to safeguard our democracy. My priority will be to raise the issues of people facing our state in the Assembly. In this election, the voters are leaning towards the Congress party, as they have understood that both the BJP and BJD are one and are playing with the people of Odisha," he said.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases, starting from Phase One on May 13, Phase Two on May 20, Phase Three on May 25 and the final Phase on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJD got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, the BJD secured a significant victory with 112 seats, with Naveen Patnaik becoming CM for the fifth consecutive time since 2000. Polling concluded for 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories under the second phase of general elections on Friday.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the world's largest electoral exercise, was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout registered was over 62 per cent. The third phase election will be held on May 7. (ANI)

