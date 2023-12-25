Left Menu

"Farmers wish for droughts as their loans get waived," Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil; later clarifies

Sparking controversy by stating that farmers in the state wait for the drought to occur so that they can get their compensation on the loans, Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil on Monday said that sometimes a situation can arise when it can become difficult for the government to compensate farmers on their loan debt.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 21:38 IST
"Farmers wish for droughts as their loans get waived," Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil; later clarifies
Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sparking controversy by stating that farmers in the state wait for the drought to occur so that they can get their compensation on the loans, Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil on Monday said that sometimes a situation can arise when it can become difficult for the government to compensate farmers on their loan debt. Speaking at the inaugural program of the Rural Agricultural Self-Help Society in Belagavi district, the Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil said, "Farmers wait for drought to come for loan waiver. Many Chief Ministers in the past also gave seeds and fertilizers to grow crops."

"Siddaramaiah, Yediyurappa and HD Kumarwwamy all have given it. But farmers still have one wish, and that is, that there will be a drought. Because the loan will be waived on that,' he added. Asserting that previous governments in the state have tried their best to waive off loans, Shivanand Patil said, "However, it can be difficult when the government is in trouble. The government cannot always help in the same way."

Drawing flak on his remarks, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Monday demanded the resignation of Shivanand Patil. The BJP leader called Patil's statement "unpardonable" and accused him of repeatedly making similar statements.

"I strongly condemn the statement of Shivanand Patil. It shows the recklessness of the minister and this is unpardonable. CM must ask him to apologise to the farmers of the state. We demand resignation from Shivanand Pati as time and again he has been making such statements against farmers," BY Vijayendra said. However, the Karnataka Minister issued a clarification and said that some words of his speech had been taken out of context by the opposition parties.

"I have not spoken any words that could hurt and insult the breadwinners. Anyone who listens to the entire speech I spoke will understand it. But the fact that the opposition party is spreading slander by keeping only a few words that they should oppose the BJP is just a mirror of their desperate state of mind," Shivanand Patil posted on X. "Today the prices of most commercial crops in the state have been reduced. Farmers are not getting a fair price. No matter how much they convince the central BJP government about this, they are not letting go of their stubbornness," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
2
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
3
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023