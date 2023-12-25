"Good governance means being service-centric rather than power-centric": PM Modi

Highlighting the benefits of good governance and scam-free government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that good governance has resulted in 13.5 crore people coming out of poverty. He mentioned expenditures of 4 lakh crore on free rations for the poor, 4 lakh crore rupees on pucca houses for the poor and more than 3 lakh crore for piped water in every household.

"If every penny of an honest taxpayer is spent in the public interest and national interest, this is good governance. Good governance has resulted in 13.5 crore people coming out of poverty," PM Modi said. He further stressed the importance of sensitivity and good governance and said that the Aspirational District Programme transformed 110 districts that were consigned to the darkness of backwardness.

"Now the same focus is being provided to the aspirational blocks," he said. He reiterated that the government is striving to achieve the dreams and aspirations of Malviya ji, Atal ji and every freedom fighter by giving emphasis to good governance.

"Good governance means being service-centric rather than power-centric. Good governance is when policies are made with clear intentions and sensitivity and every deserving person gets his full rights without any discrimination," he said. The Prime Minister underlined that the principle of good governance has become the identity of the present government today, where its citizens need not run from pillar to post for basic facilities. Instead, the government is committed to last-mile delivery by reaching the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

PM Modi touched upon the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which aims to achieve saturation of all government schemes. Highlighting the impact of the 'Modi Ki Guarantee' vehicle, the Prime Minister informed about handing out crores of new Ayushman Cards to those who were left behind previously, just within 40 days. "When thinking and approach change, the results also change," the Prime Minister said as he highlighted the Vibrant Village Scheme, which gives priority to the development of border areas.

He also highlighted the government's steadfast approach to providing relief work during natural calamities or emergencies and gave the example of relief measures during the COVID pandemic and the Ukraine War. "Changes in governance are now changing the thinking of society as well," the Prime Minister said as he highlighted the increased trust between the public and the government.

"This trust is reflected in the country's self-confidence and is becoming the energy for building a developed India in Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal," PM Modi added. The Prime Minister stressed realising the dream of a developed India in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal by considering the thoughts of Mahamana and Atal ji as the touchstone.

Drawing an analogy between the ideologies that influenced both Mahamana and Atal Ji, the Prime Minister recalled Atal Ji's words for Mahanana and said, "When a person sets out to do something without the government's assistance, Mahamana's personality and his work will illuminate his path like a beacon.". He expressed confidence that every citizen of the country will contribute to the path of success with determination. (ANI)

