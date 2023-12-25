Delhi Chief Secretary submits ATR in alleged sexual harassment case at Burari Hospital

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Monday submitted an action-taken report after receiving instructions from Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj regarding the alleged sexual harassment in Burari Hospital. The Chief Secretary also gave a point-wise response and reports on every issue raised in the note by Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Replying to the observation made by Saurabh Bhardwaj that police are going soft on the accused, the Chief Secretary noted that Delhi Police was already asked to look into the matter and the statements of the complainant have already been recorded by the police. "The matter is under inquiry, and action will be taken as per law," the Chief Secretary noted.

The Chief Secretary also shared the observations made by the Internal Complaint Committee which was constituted to look into the matter. The Chief Secretary has directed the Health Secretary act on the recommendations made by the Internal Complaint Committee. Chief Secretary further informed that the letter to him had already been made public by AAP on social media and by that time, he had not received Bhardwaj's letter.

The Chief Secretary further mentioned that it has been proposed that PS to Saurabh Bhardwaj should be placed under suspension and the same recommendations have been made to NCCSA for violating code of conduct rules, alleging that PS sent the letter to the AAP for public revealing purposes but the same letter was sent to the top official later. Reacting to the notings made by the Chief Secretary, Saurabh Bhardwaj took to X and said, "I received the ATR from the media, which was shared by the CS office with them. Sadly, he also shared the Internal Complaints Committee report with the media. This will prejudice police investigation and help the accused, who allegedly demanded sexual favours from poor contractual women workers."

Saurabh Bhardwaj also stated that the report, which has been made public, will prejudice the police investigation. "I received the ATR from the media, which was shared by the CS office with them. Sadly, he also shared the Internal Complaints Committee report with the media. This will prejudice the police investigation and help the accused, who allegedly demanded sexual favours from poor contractual women workers," Saurabh Bharadwaj posted on X.

Earlier, a woman working in the hospital alleged sexual harassment by her colleagues. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday instructed officials to immediately constitute an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the Health Secretary in connection with the case of sexual harassment of outsourced workers at Burari Hospital. (ANI)

