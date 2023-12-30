Left Menu

JP Nadda releases stamp commemorating 200 years of Indian-origin Tamils in Sri Lanka

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Saturday released a postage stamp commemorating 200 years of Indian origin Tamils in Sri Lanka and said it is an occasion to look positive but also remember history

ANI | Updated: 30-12-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 18:50 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda with other party leaders. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Saturday released a postage stamp commemorating 200 years of Indian origin Tamils in Sri Lanka and said it is an occasion to look positive but also remember history. The BJP chief said that it is a matter of happiness for him that "we are remembering the year 1823 and commemorating it with the stamp of Indian-origin Tamils, who had gone to Sri Lanka 200 years ago".

"Britishers encouraged the migration of our Tamil people to Sri Lanka. It served their purpose of augmenting economic activities by making the migrated people work in fields there. The migrated Indian-origin Tamils struggled for years. They faced hardships of human dignity, health, and livelihood amongst others. But things don't remain static. Eventually, a sense of revolution took over our Tamil people, and they started asking for basic human rights," he said at the event held at party office. Nadda said that in 2017, Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Jaffna.

"In 2014, when PM Shri Narendra Modi became our leader, we began a new optimistic journey. In 2017, he became the first Indian PM to visit Jaffna and promised them Pucca Houses. That's when our people got the opportunity to live a life with dignity in Sri Lanka," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

