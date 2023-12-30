"Is he renowned financial expert?" asks Kumaraswamy after Siddaramaiah names MLA Rayareddy as his economic advisor

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy slammed Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah for appointing party MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy as his economic advisor with cabinet rank status. "Basavaraj Raya Reddy who is a loyalist of the Chief Minister has also been made as financial advisor to CM Siddaramaiah. Is he the world's renowned economist? What's the use of appointing them with cabinet rank using state taxpayers' money?" HD Kumaraswamy said at a press conference at JP Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Hitting out at CM Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy said that the people of Karnataka are suffering because of drought but the CM is appointing three senior leaders just to satisfy them. "At present when the Karnataka government is suffering because of drought and farmers are in distress and people are not getting so-called guaranteed benefits, the Chief Minister is appointing three senior Congress leaders just to satisfy them," he said.

"RV Deshpande who was the minister several times, MLA from Haliyal appointed as chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission with cabinet facilities. What happened to the previous Commission report," he asked. "BR Patil senior Congress MLA also made political secretary to the CM with the cabinet rank. What's the necessity of it?" HD Kumaraswamy said.

The former Chief Minister said that the Karnataka government is not ready to give any relief to the farmers who are pushing towards committing suicide after getting bank notices as they are unable to pay back to the bank due to drought in Karnataka. Instead of coming to their support, this government in Karnataka is busy looting the state, they are not even letting transfers loot money. CM Siddaramaiah on Friday appointed party MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy as his economic advisor with a cabinet rank status.

Congress MLA R V Deshpande was also appointed as Chairperson of the State Administrative Reforms Commission, with cabinet ranking. Meanwhile, BR Patil has been appointed as advisor to the Chief Minister. Both will also enjoy the cabinet rank status. On the appointment of three advisors, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Rayareddy has good knowledge in the finance sector. Gruha Lakshmi scheme will reach everyone in Karnataka." (ANI)

