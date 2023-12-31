Left Menu

White House's Bernstein: recent economic data point to 'real momentum' for 2024

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 19:55 IST
Jared Bernstein, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said higher consumer spending over the holiday season, real wage gains over the last nine months and a recent rise in consumer confidence pointed to a good start for 2024.

Bernstein told "Fox News Sunday" that President Joe Biden would continue to focus on lowering costs for Americans if elected to a second term.

"If you actually look at the trend in the economy ... I think you see some real momentum getting us in a good start for the new year," Bernstein said.

