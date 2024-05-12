Western Highlights

Left Menu

Polling in 8 LS seats in MP on May 13 to decide fate of BJPs Lalwani, Congs Bhuria Bhopal Voting for the fourth of Lok Sabha polls will be held on Monday for eight seats in Madhya Pradesh where BJPs sitting MP Shankar Lalwani is in the fray from Indore and Congress strongman Kantilal Bhuria from Ratlam.

Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

ELN52 ELECTIONS-MH-CURTAIN RAISER **** 11 LS seats in Maharashtra to vote on May 13 in 4th phase; Danve, Pankaja, Kolhe in fray Mumbai: Polling will be held on Monday for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls to 11 constituencies in Maharashtra where Union minister Raosaheb Danve, BJP leader Pankaja Munde and actor-turned-politician Amol Kolhe are among the prominent candidates. **** ELN53 ELECTIONS-MP-CURTAIN RAISER **** Polling in 8 LS seats in MP on May 13; to decide fate of BJP's Lalwani, Cong's Bhuria Bhopal: Voting for the fourth of Lok Sabha polls will be held on Monday for eight seats in Madhya Pradesh where BJP's sitting MP Shankar Lalwani is in the fray from Indore and Congress strongman Kantilal Bhuria from Ratlam. **** ELN62 ELECTIONS-MP-EX-CEC-NOTA **** NOTA could be effective only if more than 50 pc voters opt for it: Ex-CEC Rawat Indore: Former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat on Sunday described 'NOTA' as having a ''symbolic'' impact and said if it gets more than 50 per cent votes in a seat, only then a thought could be given to make it legally effective on poll results. **** BES1 GA-CANCER-AI TOOLS **** AI-powered lung cancer screening tools soon across district hospitals, PHCs in Goa: Minister Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said patients will soon have access to Artificial Intelligence-powered lung cancer screening tools across all the district hospitals and primary health centres (PHCs) in the state. **** BES3 MP-CONG-CM **** Cong, BJP spar after MP CM Yadav's gaffe about his party MLA Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress has taken a swipe at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav after he apparently forgot the assembly seat of his party MLA from the state during an event. ****

