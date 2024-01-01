Xi & Biden exchange congratulatory messages on 45th anniversary of China-US ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged his US counterpart Joe Biden to “earnestly implement” the outcomes of their summit in November as they exchanged congratulatory messages on Monday to mark the 45th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The two Presidents met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco and agreed to cool down the raging tensions between the top two economies of the world.

In his message, Xi said the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the US is a major event in the history of bilateral and international relations.

Over the past 45 years, the China-US relationship has gone through ups and downs and moved forward on the whole, which has not only enhanced the well-being of the two peoples but also promoted world peace, stability and prosperity, Xi was reported as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

History has already proven and will continue to fully prove that mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation are the right way for China and the United States to get along with each other as two major countries, he said.

He said that should be the direction of joint efforts made by China and the United States in the new era.

Xi pointed out that he and Biden, during their meeting in San Francisco, laid out a future-oriented ''San Francisco Vision,'' charting the course for the development of China-US relations.

He called on China and the United States to earnestly implement the important common understandings and outcomes reached by the two heads of state, and take concrete actions to promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations.

Xi stressed that he is willing to work with Biden to continue to steer the course of China-US relations to benefit the two countries and their people and promote the cause of world peace and development.

During their summit, Xi and Biden agreed to resume high-level military communications which were severed after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in 2022. China views Taiwan as a rebel province that must be reunified, even by force.

The meeting between Xi and Biden marked the first time the rival leaders have spoken in person in more than a year Relations plummeted when the US accused China of sending a spy balloon across its airspace in February last year, but have since started improving.

