Congress to hold meeting of state chiefs, CLP leaders on Jan 4

Congress will hold a meeting of the state unit chiefs and legislative party leaders on January 4 in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 19:39 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress will hold a meeting of the party's state unit chiefs and legislative party leaders on January 4 in the national capital to discuss preparations for the Lok Sabha polls and 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' to be undertaken by party leader Rahul Gandhi. The meeting will be chaired by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital.

The Congress announced last month that former party chief Rahul Gandhi will embark on Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai from January 14 to March 20. This will be the second yatra by Rahul Gandhi after his Bharat Jodo Yatra last year. With Lok Sabha polls likely in April-May, the opposition parties in the INDIA bloc have the difficult task of thrashing out seat sharing agreement in their effort to together take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Some parties in the INDIA bloc have urged Congress to be large-hearted. The seat-sharing talks will determine if the opposition grouping can forge unity in putting up a united front against the BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

