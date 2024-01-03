UN Interim Force in Lebanon calls for restraint

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is deeply concerned at any potential for escalation that could have devastating consequences for people on both sides of the Blue Line, spokesperson Kandice Ardiel said on Wednesday.

"We continue to implore all parties to cease their fire, and any interlocutors with influence to urge restraint," she added.

