Fulfilled vow on women empowerment with reservation bill, says PM Modi; targets Left, Congress

Modi has fulfilled his commitment, he said.Asserting that the progress of the poor, women, youth and farmers will ensure national growth, he also said there was a buzz around Modis guarantee, apparently referring to the Centres developmental initiatives.PM Modi also said he guaranteed freedom from triple talaq for Muslim women and fulfilled it honestly.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 03-01-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 17:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress and Left parties, alleging that they had delayed the Women's Reservation Bill, whereas the BJP had ensured the passage of the quota legislation that would empower women.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has now become law, the PM said addressing a large gathering of women here, emphasising that he has fulfilled his commitment to the cause of women empowerment.

''Regrettably, after independence, the Leftist Congress government undermined the strength of our women,'' the PM alleged. ''The Congress and other parties delayed the reservation bill in the Lok Sabha. However, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has now become law. Modi has fulfilled his commitment,'' he said.

Asserting that the progress of the poor, women, youth and farmers will ensure national growth, he also said there was a buzz around ''Modi's guarantee'', apparently referring to the Centre's developmental initiatives.

PM Modi also said he guaranteed freedom from triple talaq for Muslim women and fulfilled it honestly.

