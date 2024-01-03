"INDI alliance keeps hurting our faith; they made temples, festivals mediums for looting": PM Modi in Kerala

Launching a series of attacks on the INDIA bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the INDI alliance knows only one thing, that is, to hurt people's faith and they made temples and festivals a medium for looting. The Prime Minister said the Sabarimala mismanagement issue due to the sudden surge of pilgrims in December was unfortunate and this is proof of the inability of the state government.

"INDI alliance only knows one thing, INDI alliance keeps hurting our faith, they made our temples and festivals, mediums for loot. The kind of politics that is being played with 'Thrissur Pooram' is unfortunate. The kind of mismanagement that has come to light in Sabarimala, devotees are facing a lot of inconvenience. This is the proof of inability of the state government here," PM Modi said in his address at the 'Sthree Shakti Modikkoppam' event at Thekkinkadu in Kerala. Hitting out at the INDIA bloc, the Prime Minister said that the alliance wants full freedom in Kerala for looting.

"Today in the country, big roads are being made, modern airports are being made but the government of INDI alliance doesn't let any work happen here because they oppose Modi. INDI alliance wants full freedom in Kerala for looting. Here, the play that is happening due to the gold smuggling is not hidden from anyone," he said. "They don't want anybody to question them regarding the funds that are being received from the Central government for poor people and infrastructure so they try to hinder the schemes by the Central government," PM Modi said.

Lauding the guarantees given by him, the Prime Minister said, "In the last 10 years, we took a lot of initiatives to make women's lives easier. We gave 10 crores Ujjwala gas connections, this benefit was received because of Modi's guarantee. We gave water through a pipe to sisters of 11 crore families. How did this happen, because of Modi's guarantee". Meanwhile, attacking the Left parties and Congress in Kerala, PM Modi alleged that governments led by LDF and UDF in the state considered "nari shakti" as weak and that he had fulfilled his promise to give women their rights with 'Nari Shakti Adhiniyam' which is now a law to provide reservation to women in parliament and legislative assemblies.

"After independence, LDF and UDF governments considered 'Nari Shakti' as weak... the bill to provide reservation to women in Lok Sabha and assemblies was not passed for long but Modi gave you the guarantee to give you your rights and I fulfilled it...till Congress and Left alliance governments were there in the country, Muslim sisters were suffering because of triple talaq but Modi gave the guarantee to give freedom from it and fulfilled it with sincerity," he said. Prime Minister Modi shared the stage with the President of the Indian Olympics Association PT Usha, actor Shobana, singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi and others in Thrissur. (ANI)

