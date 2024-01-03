Rajasthan govt constitutes SIT to investigate cases related to paper leaks: CM Sharma

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday said that the government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the cases related to paper leaks and cheating in the competitive examinations.

Addressing a public meeting organised under the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Khinyala, Nagaur, he said that no culprit would be forgiven.

The chief minister said the government's priority is to provide a fear-free environment to the people of the state.

''For this, as per the promise made in the manifesto, the Anti-Gangster Task Force has been formed against gangsters and organisational criminals,'' he said.

Sharma said the state government will live up to all the promises made in the manifesto and every guarantee given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be fulfilled.

The chief minister said the objective of the yatra is to provide 100 per cent benefits of the Centre's public welfare schemes to the beneficiaries.

''The Prime Minister has resolved that no eligible person should be deprived of the benefits of the schemes,'' he said.

Sharma appealed to the public to give information about the camps to every deprived person of their village and locality.

Rajasthan is among the leading states in the country in providing benefits of many schemes under the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', he said.

So far, camps have been organised at more than 5,300 places in the state and more than 65 lakh people of the state have participated in the camps.

He also addressed another meeting in Gram Panchayat Bosana of Sikar and highlighted the achievements of the Modi government.

