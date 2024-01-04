Left Menu

Telangana CM Reddy meets Amit Shah, two other Union ministers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 19:33 IST
Telangana CM Reddy meets Amit Shah, two other Union ministers
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and discussed pending issues related to the state.

He also called on Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Sources in the Telangana government said the chief minister discussed various pending projects of the state with the three central ministers. The chief minister was in the national capital to attend a meeting of the All India Congress Committee to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, seat-sharing with INDIA bloc parties and preparations for the Rahul Gandhi-led Manipur-to-Maharashtra Bharat Nyay Yatra that begins on January 14. Reddy will fly back to Hyderabad on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024