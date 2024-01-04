Worshipping cow means worshipping 33 crore gods, says MP CM

Left Menu

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 04-01-2024 21:04 IST
Worshipping a cow is equivalent to praying to 33 crore gods, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.

He was on a visit to Gwalior, where he inaugurated a trade fair.

''Fair culture is there (for us) to understand Sanatan culture. Fairs foster the culture of art. Fairs are vistas to promote trade,'' he said.

He also praised the Scindias, who used to be rulers of the region for long, for restoring temples demolished by Mughals.

Hailing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Yadav said its inauguration on January 22 will allow people to celebrate Diwali for a third time, adding his government would be a partner in it.

Revival of culture is underway at present, he claimed.

Earlier, speaking at a function to inaugurate a civic-run 'gaushala' (cow shelter) in Lal Tipara area here, he said, ''Worshipping gau mata (holy cow) means worshipping 33 crore gods.''

