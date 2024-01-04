Udhayanidhi meets PM in New Delhi, extends invitation for Khelo India games

Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him for the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games slated to be held in Chennai later this month.

He also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whom he referred to as ''brother'' and briefly discussed ''the progress of the INDIA alliance in safeguarding the secular ethos of the nation''. The TN Sports minister said he requested the prime minister to release the National Disaster Relief Fund for the flood-affected districts of his state.

The DMK Youth Wing leader, in a post on social media platform 'X,' shared pictures of his meeting with the PM in the national capital.

He said he was glad to have invited Modi for the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Chennai on January 19.

''On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government, I requested the Prime Minister for the immediate release of National Disaster Relief Fund to undertake comprehensive relief, restoration and rehabilitation works in flood-affected districts of TN as requested by our Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin. The Prime Minister assured us that he would take the necessary steps,'' he said.

Udhayanidhi said he also discussed various subjects of public importance to Tamil Nadu, particularly the multi-faceted development of sports, with the PM. ''During the meeting, I also presented to the PM a coffee table book showcasing the successful conduct of CM Trophy Games 2023 and the Asian Men's Hockey Championship hosted by Tamil Nadu.'' ''Khelo India Youth Games 2023 would be another promising opportunity to demonstrate Tamil Nadu's enviable organising capability and illustrious history in the field of sports,'' he added. During his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Udhayanidhi enquired about the health of his mother Sonia Gandhi.

''I was delighted to meet @INCIndia leader brother Thiru Rahul Gandhi at his residence in New Delhi today. I inquired about the health of Annai Sonia Gandhi. @RahulGandhi expressed his concern about the recent floods in Tamil Nadu. We briefly discussed the progress of #INDIA alliance to safeguard the secular ethos of the nation,'' he wrote on 'X.'

