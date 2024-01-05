Left Menu

MLA local area development fund to be hiked by Rs 25 lakh in Tripura, says CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Friday that he would increase the MLA Local Area Development Fund MLALAD by Rs 25 lakh. Currently, MLAs receive Rs 50 lakh under the scheme to carry out development projects in their assembly constituencies.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 05-01-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 17:22 IST
MLA local area development fund to be hiked by Rs 25 lakh in Tripura, says CM
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Friday that he would increase the MLA Local Area Development Fund (MLALAD) by Rs 25 lakh. Currently, MLAs receive Rs 50 lakh under the scheme to carry out development projects in their assembly constituencies. ''In response to MLAs' demands, I am declaring that the fund will be increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh annually. As a result, the annual expenditure will also rise from Rs 30 crore to Rs 45 crore,'' he said during the assembly session. However, Animesh Debbarma, the leader of the opposition from Tipra Motha, and Dipankar Sen, a CPI(M) lawmaker, requested the CM to raise the scheme amount to Rs 1 crore, considering the rising costs of materials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024