ED assault case: Bengal Guv asks authorities to arrest TMC leader, probe his links with terrorists

Expressing concern that TMC leader Sahajahan Sheikh, the prime accused in the case of assault on ED officials, may have ''crossed the border'', West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has instructed authorities to arrest him immediately and investigate his alleged connections with terrorists.

His remarks that Sheikh has links with terrorists drew sharp criticism from the ruling TMC on Sunday.

The statement issued by Raj Bhavan late Saturday night highlighted that the governor, upon receiving a complaint in the Peace Room, instructed the police chief to arrest the culprit promptly.

''On receipt of a complaint in the Peace Room of Raj Bhavan that Sahajahan Sheikh is supported by some political leaders with the connivance of some police officers, Hon'ble Governor instructed the Police chief to arrest the culprit forthwith and report compliance,'' the statement said.

The governor emphasised on the need to ascertain Sheikh's whereabouts and take appropriate action.

The complaint alleging that Sheikh may have ''crossed the border'' and ''liaison with the terrorists'' may be ''enquired into immediately'', the statement added.

Responding to the governor's comment, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, ''We don't know what is the basis of his remarks.

According to the Constitution, the governor works in consultation with the state government. So how can he make such remarks without any concrete report or evidence? He is not here to run a parallel government.'' Incidentally, the Bengal BJP had also alleged the involvement of cross-border elements and Rohingyas in the mob attack on the Enforcement Directorate officials. ''We have been alleging that cross-border elements and Rohingyas were involved in the Friday's attack on ED officials. We support what the governor has said. If Sahajahan is arrested, it will unveil a big nexus between those involved in corruption and terror,'' BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

Amid a political uproar over the assault on an ED team in West Bengal, the family of the TMC leader and the central agency filed police complaints against each other on Saturday. The complaints were related to a raid during which the ED officials were attacked and injured by a mob.

The police also lodged a suo motu case against the ED officers, who were conducting the raid in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam. The charges included molestation, forcible entrance and theft.

The ED issued a lookout notice for Shahjahan due to concerns that he might flee the country following the incident in which three ED officers were injured and several vehicles were damaged by a mob at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, close to the Bangladesh border, on Friday.

