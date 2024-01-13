Left Menu

Biden says Austin still has his confidence, but not revealing hospitalization was lapse in judgment

President Joe Biden said Friday that it was a lapse in judgment for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin not to tell him about his hospitalization last week, but he still has confidence in his Pentagon chief. He replied, I do, when asked if he still had confidence in Austins leadership.Austin, 70, remains hospitalized as he is being treated for complications from prostate cancer surgery.

PTI | Pennsylvania | Updated: 13-01-2024 02:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2024 02:20 IST
Biden says Austin still has his confidence, but not revealing hospitalization was lapse in judgment

President Joe Biden said Friday that it was a lapse in judgment for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin not to tell him about his hospitalization last week, but he still has confidence in his Pentagon chief. Speaking to reporters as he toured local businesses outside Allentown, Pennsylvania, Biden said "yes" when asked if it was a lapse in judgment for Austin not to tell him about his condition. He replied, "I do," when asked if he still had confidence in Austin's leadership.

Austin, 70, remains hospitalized as he is being treated for complications from prostate cancer surgery. His failure to disclose his hospitalization has been sharply criticized by members of both political parties and has led to some calls for his resignation.

Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Dec. 22 and underwent surgery to treat the cancer, which was detected earlier in the month during a routine screening. He developed an infection a week later and was hospitalized Jan. 1 and admitted to intensive care. Biden and senior administration officials were not told about Austin's hospitalization until Jan. 4, and Austin kept the cancer diagnosis secret until Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TCPL to tap pharma channels with Organic India, expand Capital Foods to oriental cuisine space

TCPL to tap pharma channels with Organic India, expand Capital Foods to orie...

 India
2
Automobile exports from India dip 21 pc in 2023: SIAM

Automobile exports from India dip 21 pc in 2023: SIAM

 India
3
Consider regulatory sandbox approach to deal with crypto product issues: GTRI

Consider regulatory sandbox approach to deal with crypto product issues: GTR...

 India
4
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day one

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day one

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024