PM Modi offers prayers at Lord Krishna temple, attends party leader's family wedding in Guruvayur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at Kerala's famous Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur and attended the family wedding of actor-politician Suresh Gopi, which saw top stars of Malayalam cinema in attendance.

The Prime Minister offered prayers at the temple dressed in the traditional attire of 'mundu' (dhoti) and a white shawl.

Thereafter, he changed his attire and attended the wedding of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter.

A police officer deployed at the temple as part of the security arrangements, told a TV channel that Modi handed over the garlands to the couple which they exchanged.

Malayalam film superstars, including Mammootty, Mohanlal and Dileep were present there and the PM spoke to each of them, the officer added.

He also blessed and offered sweets to a couple which got married at the temple prior to the wedding of Gopi's daughter, the officer said.

The famous Lord Krishna shrine was under tight police security since early morning ahead of the PM's visit.

Modi arrived in Guruvayur at around 7.35 am by helicopter which landed at the Sree Krishna College ground where hundreds of BJP supporters and workers were gathered for hours to welcome him.

People of all ages welcomed the PM at the helipad waving the BJP flags and wearing hats and caps in party colours.

From the helipad, Modi went to the Sreevalsam guest house where he changed into the traditional Kerala attire before going to the temple to offer prayers.

He will later offer prayers at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple in Thrissur district before returning to Kochi where he will be taking part in central government and party programmes.

The PM had arrived in Kerala on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit to the state. On Tuesday, Modi had taken out a massive roadshow in Kochi, in an indication of BJP's focus to make inroads in the southern state in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls sailing on the PM's popularity.

