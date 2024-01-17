Left Menu

RJD chief Lalu Yadav to skip Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said that he will not attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22.

ANI | Updated: 17-01-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 13:16 IST
Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said that he will not attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya that is scheduled to take place on January 22. "I will not go to Ayodhya to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple," Yadav said.

However, he has not cited any specific reason for attending the event. The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders will attend the event. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has also turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya and said that he will visit for darshan after the event and once the construction is complete. Pawar conveyed his appreciation of the invite in a letter addressed to Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Wednesday.

"I'm very happy on receiving the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to held in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024," Pawar stated in his letter. In the letter, Pawar acknowledged the devotion of crores of devotees across the country and said, "'Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram' is a symbol of worship and devotion of crores of devotees in and across India. The devotees across the country are excited about the ceremony and are reaching the temple in large numbers. The joy of the historic celebrations will reach me through them."

The NCP supremo said that he will visit the temple during his scheduled visit to Ayodhya after January 22, adding that by then the construction of the temple will also be completed. Several other leaders of the opposition, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, have turned down the invitation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

