Left Menu

Republican leader says meeting with Biden on border, Ukraine 'productive'

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 03:38 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 03:38 IST
Republican leader says meeting with Biden on border, Ukraine 'productive'

Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday that a meeting with President Joe Biden and Democrats in the Senate over Ukraine aid and immigration policy was "productive."

But Johnson said that Republicans were still not wavering on an insistence that new measures to secure the U.S. border with Mexico were the priority for them.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, emerging from the same meeting, said there was a "large amount of agreement" between the two sides and that Biden had agreed to "move forward" on the border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024