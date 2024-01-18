Republican leader says meeting with Biden on border, Ukraine 'productive'

Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday that a meeting with President Joe Biden and Democrats in the Senate over Ukraine aid and immigration policy was "productive."

But Johnson said that Republicans were still not wavering on an insistence that new measures to secure the U.S. border with Mexico were the priority for them.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, emerging from the same meeting, said there was a "large amount of agreement" between the two sides and that Biden had agreed to "move forward" on the border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)