Assam govt most corrupt in India: Rahul Gandhi

Soon after 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' entered Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that perhaps the ''most corrupt government'' in India is functioning in the state.

Addressing party workers at Halowating in Sivasagar district, where the march entered Assam from Nagaland, Gandhi slammed the ruling BJP and its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for ''spreading hatred and looting public money''.

''Perhaps, the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. You know what is happening here. We will raise the issues of Assam during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra','' he told party workers.

Talking about Manipur, from where the march began, Gandhi said a civil war-like situation is in the hill state with ethnic violence going on since May 3 last year.

''Manipur is divided and the prime minister has not even once visited the state. In Nagaland, a framework agreement (to bring about a solution to the Naga political issue) was signed nine years ago and people are now asking what happened to it,'' the Congress MP said.

Countering the BJP's statement that such marches will not benefit the Congress, Gandhi said last year's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has changed the ''political narrative'' of the country.

''The BJP and the RSS are spreading hatred and making one community fight against the other. Their only job is to loot public money and exploit the country,'' he said.

The Congress leader also alleged that all the BJP-ruled states are ''facing economic, social and political injustices'', and all these issues would be raised during the yatra. ''We started the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur and it will continue till Maharashtra. This yatra not only aims at uniting every religion and caste in India but also gives justice,'' he said. Referring to medieval saint Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, the Congress MP said that the ongoing ''justice march'' is a yatra of the ideology of Sankardeva.

''He showed you (people) the way, tried to unite everyone and fought a battle against injustice. We are just replicating Assam's history. The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' aims at doing the same,'' he said.

Srimanta Sankardeva was an Assamese saint-scholar, social-religious reformer, poet and a towering figure in the cultural and religious history of the 15th-16th century in Assam.

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', led by Gandhi, on Thursday entered Assam from Nagaland through Halowating in Sivasagar district.

He resumed his journey in a bus from Tuli in Nagaland in the early morning and reached Assam around 9:45 am.

He was received by hundreds of party workers at Halowating, where the National Flag was handed over to Assam Congress leaders for the 8-day journey in the state.

After the brief function, the march resumed from Halowating and proceeded towards Jorhat through Amguri town in Sivasagar.

Scores of people queued up on both sides of the road and greeted Gandhi, who was seen waving his hands from inside the bus with senior party leaders on board.

At Amguri market, he alighted from the bus and shook hands with the people assembled there to have a glimpse of the former Congress president.

Gandhi later reached Mariani in Jorhat and was accorded a warm welcome by Congress workers of the district.

The yatra, led by the Congress MP, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai. The Assam leg of the march will continue till January 25.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days and pass through 110 districts in 15 states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)