AAP moves HC over deferment of Chandigarh mayoral polls

The administration told the court the elections have been deferred to February 6.The Congress and the AAP, which have joined hands for the mayoral polls, slammed the BJP, accusing it of not allowing to hold the elections in the wake of its imminent defeat.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 19:24 IST
The AAP Thursday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court after the Chandigarh mayoral polls were abruptly postponed with councillors being told that the presiding officer had fallen ill. The administration told the court the elections have been deferred to February 6.

The Congress and the AAP, which have joined hands for the mayoral polls, slammed the BJP, accusing it of not allowing to hold the elections in the wake of its ''imminent defeat''. The petition was filed by AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar, who is the candidate for mayor post. The petitioner sought from the court for holding the mayoral polls and appointment of a new presiding officer in place of Anil Masih after he fell sick. The court refused to grant any immediate relief to the AAP and fixed January 23 as the next date of hearing in the matter. The matter was listed before the division bench of Justices Sudhir Singh and Harsh Bunger, said Chetan Mittal, the counsel for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

During the hearing Thursday evening, the counsel for the Chandigarh administration informed the high court that February 6 has been fixed as the next date for the mayoral polls after assessing the prevailing law and order situation.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal also claimed that they have been informed that elections will not take place on Thursday as the presiding officer has fallen sick.

''It has been informed that elections will not take place today as the presiding officer has fallen sick,'' claimed Bansal as he accused the BJP of not allowing the polls to take place as the saffron party was to face defeat in the elections.

The polling for the post of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor through secret ballot was to take place at 11 am in the assembly hall of the municipal corporation. In the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the BJP has 14 councillors. It also has an ex-officio member MP (Kirron Kher) who has voting rights.

The AAP has 13 councillors and the Congress seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor in the House.

Elections for the three posts are held every year during the five-year term of the House. This year, the mayor's seat has been reserved for the Scheduled Caste category. This time the mayor will be elected for the third term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

