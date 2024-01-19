Left Menu

NZ's Maori to discuss govt plans to row back on pro-Indigenous policies

More that 3,000 people are expected to attend the gathering, which is being held at Ngaruawahia, south of Auckland at the traditional meeting grounds, or Marae, of Maori King Tuheitia.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 08:52 IST
An influential New Zealand Maori leader will host on Saturday a meeting to discuss how to respond to government policies seen by many Indigenous groups as undermining their rights and status.

The centre-right coalition, which took office in October, is promising to undo policies of previous governments, particularly those promoting the official use of the Maori language and seeking to enhance Indigenous living standards and rights. Critics say these vows are the most significant step backward for Maori rights in decades, and some have taken legal action. The government of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says its plans address voters' concerns, and are aimed at giving all New Zealanders equal rights.

More that 3,000 people are expected to attend the gathering, which is being held at Ngaruawahia, south of Auckland at the traditional meeting grounds, or Marae, of Maori King Tuheitia. It is the same location that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip met in 1953 with the current king's mother, Queen Te Atairangikaahu. Ngira Simmonds, the king's chief of staff, said in a statement that the gathering will discuss how the Maori translation of the Treaty of Waitangi can be upheld.

The 1840 treaty is New Zealand's founding document and underpins claims of Maori sovereignty. Several breakout sessions are planned for the day that include discussing national unity. Former Prime Minister Jenny Shipley and former Governor General Sylvia Cartwright are both set to speak.

Some non-Indigenous politicians are also attending the event but Luxon will not take part. The prime minister met the Maori King earlier this week and said he was supportive of the meeting.

