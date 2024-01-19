Previous Cong govt failed to 'live up to expectations': Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday slammed the state's previous Congress government over its ''contradictions and ego battles'', alleging that it failed up to the expectations of the people.

Addressing the newly constituted 16th Assembly, the governor said the new government will review the ''hastily announced'' so-called public welfare schemes of the previous regime -- an observation challenged later by former chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The governor's address typically outlined the policies of the government of the day.

The BJP came to power in the state on December 3, replacing the previous Congress government led by Gehlot.

''The previous government was involved with its contradictions and ego battles and was not successful in making development-oriented policies and taking decisions for the state. As a result, it could not live up to the expectations of the people,'' Mishra said.

The governor also took a dig at the previous Congress government for corruption, law and order and poor economic condition of the state.

''Unfortunately, during the last five years of the government's tenure, the governance remained derailed due to contradictions and conflicts,'' said Mishra. ''But now, this stable government with full majority and double engine will not only create a new Rajasthan by setting new records of development in the state but also fulfil the resolution of developed Rajasthan and developed India 2047,'' he added. The governor underlined the present government's policy decision that the public welfare schemes run by the previous regime would not be stopped but the schemes hastily announced without any budgetary provisions at the last moment would definitely be reviewed.

''It is a policy decision of our government will not stop the public welfare schemes run by the previous government, but the so-called public welfare schemes announced hastily without any budgetary provisions in fag end of the tenure will definitely be reviewed,'' Mishra said.

The governor said that imprudent policies, short-sighted decisions and economic mismanagement of the previous government have led Rajasthan towards economic emergency in the last five years.

''The top priority of the government will be to bring the inherited state's ruined economy back on track. The path to economic progress will be paved by making the environment of ease of doing business in the state,'' he added.

Mishra said that tall claims were made by the previous government regarding loan waiver of the farmers.

''But instead of waiving off farmers' loans, the government broke its promise and auctioned the lands of more than 19,000 farmers. It is a matter of great grief that due to this faulty agricultural policy of the previous government, many farmers were forced to commit suicide,'' he said.

The governor said that protecting the interests of farmers is the top priority of the present government.

''A practical compensation policy will be set up to give fair and respectable compensation without any delay to the farmers, whose lands were auctioned during the tenure of the previous government,'' he added.

The governor alleged that an ''attempt was made by the previous government to steal applause by naming the Centre's Ayushman Yojana as Chiranjeevi Yojana''.

The governor also mentioned about the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in his address.

''Our government will develop ERCP as the lifeline of eastern Rajasthan and the implementation of this scheme will be done at a rapid pace on mission mode. Now with the coming of double engine government in both the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, it will be easy to give concrete shape to the project as soon as possible by signing an MoU regarding the ERCP,'' he said.

The governor said the policy and intentions of the new government are very clear, adding it is committed to making Rajasthan a developed state.

He said the new government will fulfil every promise of its 'Sankalp Patra'.

''The policy and intentions of the new government are very clear. We are committed to create a developed Rajasthan with the resolve of Developed India 2047,'' said Mishra.

''We can better implement efficient and smart good governance, moral value system, Gandhi ji's Ram Rajya and Suraj, rule of law, inclusive and sustainable development, accountability in administration, effective efficiency and transparency, good governance, and fulfil every promise of the resolution letter,'' he added.

Mishra said that making Rajasthan free from corruption and crime is the main goal of the present double engine government, which is committed to establish rule of law in this peace loving state.

''Unfortunately, during the last five years of the government's tenure, the governance remained derailed due to contradictions and conflicts. But now, this stable government with full majority and double engine will not only create a new Rajasthan by setting new records of development in the state but also fulfil the resolution of developed Rajasthan and developed India 2047,'' he added.

Gehlot accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of levelling false allegations against the previous Congress government in the state through the governor's address.

Gehlot said the governor's address in the state assembly on Friday reflects the BJP government's thinking.

''The government made the governor read out false allegations against the previous Congress regime in his address. This is not right. Such actions are exposing the thinking of this new government to the public,'' he said.

The proceedings of the session began on Friday with the address of the governor, who was earlier welcomed by Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant.

During the governor's address, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MLA Hanuman Beniwal raised the demand for dissolving the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and created uproar in the House. He reached to the well of the House and shouted slogans to dissolve RPSC. However, the governor continued his address.

The Rajasthan Assembly was later adjourned till Tuesday.

