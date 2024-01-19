Nyay Yatra in Assam: Rahul visits 300-year-old Vaishnavite monastery in Majuli district

Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought blessings at the 300-year-old Sri Sri Auniati Satra, a Vaishnavite monastery, in Assam's Majuli district on Friday. The visit took place during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which was on its second day in the Northeastern state.

Gandhi, dressed in a white 'dhoti' with an Assamese traditional scarf called 'gamosa' around his neck, was accompanied by party leaders as they visited the Satra and interacted with the head, Satradikar Pitambar Dev Goswami.

Later, at a press conference, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, ''Rahul ji invited the honorable Satradhikar to spare some time for an interaction when he next visits New Delhi. This will allow him to gain a better understanding of the Satra and its culture.'' Gogoi also mentioned that Goswami extended an invitation to Gandhi to witness 'Bhaona', a traditional form of entertainment created by Vaishnavite scholar Srimanta Sankardeva, which was being performed in the Satra in the evening as part of a special programme.

Gogoi said, ''Rahul ji explained that he is on a 'yatra' (journey) seeking peace, harmony, and justice. Upon hearing this, the revered Satradhikar blessed him.'' The Satradhikar also shared a story about a meeting between former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the then-Satradhikar of Auniati Satra, late Hem Chandra Goswami, during which they discussed politics and social issues. Gogoi added, ''The revered Satradhikar of Kamalabari Satra was also present, and we are privileged to receive their blessings.'' During his visit, Gandhi enjoyed a short performance by a young boy in the Satra, who enacted part of a Bhaona. As he traveled through Majuli, the Congress MP took photos with artists wearing traditional masks and even donned a mask of Hanuman, complete with a 'gada' (mace) in his hand.

Majuli, the largest inhabited river island in the world, is located amidst the Brahmaputra and is renowned as a site of Vaishnavite learning. Gandhi and his entourage reached Majuli by boat from Nimatighat in Jorhat district on Friday morning.

In a public gathering in the district, Gandhi addressed the crowd and alleged that the BJP wants to confine tribal people to forests and deprive them of education and other opportunities. He claimed that the Congress recognizes the rights of 'adivasis' as the first dwellers and said, ''We call you 'adivasi,' which means the first dwellers. The BJP calls you 'vanvasi,' which means people who live in forests.'' He further accused the BJP government of taking away tribal land across the country.

The Yatra, led by Gandhi, began in Manipur on January 14 and will conclude on March 20 or 21 in Mumbai. It is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states. The Assam leg of the journey started on Thursday and will continue until January 25, covering 833 km across 17 districts.

