Haryana leader Ashok Tanwar joins BJP

The BJP has been in power in the state since 2014 with Khattar at the helm throughout the period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 14:19 IST
Ashok Tanwar Image Credit: Wikipedia
Former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar, who recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party, joined the BJP on Saturday as the ruling party looks to broaden its support base in the state with the induction of the Dalit leader.

Tanwar joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Tanwar quit the Congress in 2019 and joined AAP in 2022. In between, the former Lok Sabha MP had floated his party and even joined the Trinamool Congress for a brief period.

He resigned from AAP on Thursday, protesting its likely alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP is hopeful that Tanwar's joining will boost its efforts to consolidate its votes in the state where Jats are the most populous caste and are seen to be leaning towards the Congress in most parts.

Assembly polls are also due in Haryana later this year.

