Left Menu

Indonesia's Prabowo strengthens lead in election polls

Based on a survey conducted between Jan 10 and 16, 48.6% of voters polled supported defence minister Prabowo and his vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, eldest son of President Joko Widodo, polling company Indikator Politik Indonesia said. The number of his supporters increased having been unchanged at around 45.8% in the two previous surveys by Indikator.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 20-01-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 16:38 IST
Indonesia's Prabowo strengthens lead in election polls
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's presidential candidate frontrunner Prabowo Subianto widened his lead over his opponents in the latest surveys as the world's third-largest democracy heads to an election on Feb. 14, two pollsters said on Saturday. Based on a survey conducted between Jan 10 and 16, 48.6% of voters polled supported defence minister Prabowo and his vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, eldest son of President Joko Widodo, polling company Indikator Politik Indonesia said.

The number of his supporters increased having been unchanged at around 45.8% in the two previous surveys by Indikator. Prabowo widened his lead over former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, in Indikator's survey, despite coming under attack in a Jan. 7 televised presidential debate where his opponents took aim at his military procurement strategy as defence minister.

Support for Anies eased to 24.2% from 25.5% in the previous survey on Dec. 30 to Jan 6, while backing for Ganjar slid to 21.6% from 23%. Pollster Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI) said based on a telephone survey conducted on Jan 10-11, Prabowo has 47% support, up from 45.6% in the previous poll.

Support for Anies rose slightly to 23.2% from 22.3%, but Ganjar's backing slid to 21.7% from 23.8%, LSI said. Both Indikator and LSI said the possibility remains of the election going into a second round as despite Prabowo's wide lead he has not yet secured the necessary votes to win in the first round.

If no candidate secures votes from more than half of the 205 million eligible voters, a runoff will be held on June 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024