Left Menu

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan undertakes cleanliness drive at temple

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-01-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 20:46 IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan undertakes cleanliness drive at temple
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday took up a cleanliness drive at a Hanuman temple here in response to an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Soundararajan conducted the cleanliness exercise at the Hanuman temple at Khairatabad, close to the Raj Bhavan here.

The entire temple premises was meticulously cleaned, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

''This undertaking aligns with the nationwide effort to cleanse places of worship, as directed by our Hon'ble Prime Minister, in preparation for the Shri Rama Pran Prathshtha event scheduled for January 22nd in Ayodhya,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024