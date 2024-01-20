Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan undertakes cleanliness drive at temple

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday took up a cleanliness drive at a Hanuman temple here in response to an appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Soundararajan conducted the cleanliness exercise at the Hanuman temple at Khairatabad, close to the Raj Bhavan here.

The entire temple premises was meticulously cleaned, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

''This undertaking aligns with the nationwide effort to cleanse places of worship, as directed by our Hon'ble Prime Minister, in preparation for the Shri Rama Pran Prathshtha event scheduled for January 22nd in Ayodhya,'' it said.

