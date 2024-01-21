PM Modi to worship in Ram temple at Dhanushkodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers in Sri Kothandarama Swamy Temple at Dhanushkodi in the district on Sunday and also visit Arichalmunai, which is said to be the place from where the Ram Setu was built.

The PM will perform pooja and darshan at Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple, officials said. Kothandarama means Rama with the bow. The PM will later wind up his 3-day tour of Tamil Nadu, during which he inaugurated the Khelo India Games 2023 in Chennai on Friday.

On Saturday, he visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy and Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temples in Srirangam and Rameswaram , respectively.

His visit to the Tamil Nadu temples with a Ramayana connect comes just ahead of the consecration of the grand Shri Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

