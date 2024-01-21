Left Menu

Nyay Yatra: Cong alleges attack on Ramesh's car, media persons in Assam's Sonitpur

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 21-01-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 15:32 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's vehicle was allegedly attacked and media persons accompanying the party's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' were ''manhandled'' by miscreants in Assam's Sonitpur district on Sunday, a party leader said.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra is on its fourth day in the state, travelling from Biswanth district through Sonitpur to Nagaon.

''The car of Ramesh ji and some others were moving to join the main Yatra entourage near Jamugurighat when it came under attack'', All India Congress Committee (AICC) communications coordinator Mahima Singh told PTI.

''We informed the police and the additional superintendent of police is at the location now'', the AICC leader added.

She said Nyay Yatra stickers from his vehicle were torn out and the attackers attempted to put a BJP flag on the vehicle, nearly breaking the rear glass.

''The camera, badge and other apparatus of a vlogger who has been covering the Yatra were snatched. Members of the social media team of the party were also manhandled'', she said.

Singh said a BJP programme was apparently happening in the area and some of the media persons had got off their vehicles to get some visuals.

''They created a very intimidating situation for us. They have refused to return the camera of the vlogger, claiming that it was not snatched,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

