BJP accuses TMC govt of trying to refrain people from participating in Ram temple celebrations

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 10:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The West Bengal BJP on Monday accused the TMC government of trying to refrain people from participating in the celebrations of Ram temple inauguration in various parts of the state, aligning with the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Former state BJP president and MP Dilip Ghosh, who began the day by offering puja at a temple in Kharagpur, said, ''The 'Sampriti (harmony) Rally' by TMC is an attempt to mislead people''.

''As the country is celebrating the Ram temple inauguration, the TMC government in Bengal is trying to stop people from participating in such celebrations through the all-faith rally to be organised by the ruling party. We condemn such an attempt,'' he said.

His remarks drew a sharp rebuttal from the TMC, which stated that its 'all-faith'' rally has nothing to do with Ram temple inauguration.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya will be held on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals.

The Trinamool Congress, which has accused the BJP of trying to politicise a religious event by attempting to put up a ''gimmick show'' ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, has announced that it would hold a mega all-faith harmony rally in the eastern metropolis led by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. The party will also hold similar rallies in every block of the state.

The Bengal BJP along with several Hindu outfits demanded that the day be declared a holiday in the state on the occasion of the consecration ceremony.

The saffron party has planned several events and programmes across the state to celebrate the day, including setting up giant screens in areas where the Ram Temple inauguration will be telecast live.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

