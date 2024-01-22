Left Menu

Procession in Kolkata to mark consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 13:07 IST
Procession in Kolkata to mark consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A grand procession, featuring a tableau depicting Lord Ram offering obeisance to Goddess Durga, was held here on Monday to celebrate the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple.

The procession started from Baikuntha Nath Temple near Ganesh Talkies and culminated at the over 80-year-old Ram Mandir (temple) on Chittaranjan Avenue in north Kolkata.

The procession with placards and flags having images of Lord Ram was led by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders including Rahul Sinha.

Chou performers and a large number of women draped in yellow and red saris added colour to the procession.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol at the newly-built Ayodhya temple on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024