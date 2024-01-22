Procession in Kolkata to mark consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya

A grand procession, featuring a tableau depicting Lord Ram offering obeisance to Goddess Durga, was held here on Monday to celebrate the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple.

The procession started from Baikuntha Nath Temple near Ganesh Talkies and culminated at the over 80-year-old Ram Mandir (temple) on Chittaranjan Avenue in north Kolkata.

The procession with placards and flags having images of Lord Ram was led by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders including Rahul Sinha.

Chou performers and a large number of women draped in yellow and red saris added colour to the procession.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla idol at the newly-built Ayodhya temple on Monday.

