Saurabh Bhardwaj attends 'Sundar Kand' recital as AAP celebrates Ram temple consecration

As part of the AAP's plan to mark the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday took part in a 'Sundar Kand' recital in the national capital. The AAP is organising shobha yatras and bhandaras in different parts of the national capital to celebrate the 'Pran Pratistha (consecration)' ceremony. Bharadwaj participated in a 'Sundar Kand' recital at Sheikh Sarai. Other party leaders and ministers such as Atishi, Dilip Pandey and Durgesh Pathak will also hold events during the day. The Delhi government's three-day Ramlila at ITO's Pearey Lal Bhawan will also culminate in the evening. The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday, an event watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly-constructed temple as the consecration ceremony took place.

''The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine programme. Hail Siya Ram!'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

The AAP has planned a series of events -- from shobha yatras to bhandaras, 'Sundar Kand' recitals to aartis -- across Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies to mark the consecration ceremony.

